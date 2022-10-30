Calls for unity dominate Jamia Mosque Open Day

Hundreds of people from different religions on Sunday trooped to Jamia Mosque, the oldest in East and Central Africa, to learn more about Islamic teachings during the institution's Open Day.

During the day-long exercise, Muslim Imams and religious leaders taught about Prophet Mohamed and demystified lies and myths peddled about the religion.

Among the topics tackled by Muslim scholars and religious leaders included marriage, how Muslims conduct their prayers, the five pillars of Islam, the role of women and the core practices and Islamic beliefs.

Those who attended were given copies of the Holy Quran among other goodies.

Sheikh Mohamed Isaak, who was the lead organiser of the exercise, said that this year’s event attracted more participants compared to last year.

People from different religions during Jamia Mosque Open Day in Nairobi on October 30, 2022. Photo credit: Cecil Odongo | Nation Media Group

“Our intention is to tell people that we are only following the teachings of Prophet Muhammad from the Holy Quran. Many people do things which are not right and they claim to belong to this faith. You now have a true picture of Islam,” said Sheikh Isaak.

“It is a day we give non-Muslims the opportunity to know more about this religion. We take them on a tour of the mosque, how we pray and answer their questions,” he added.

According to Inter-Religious Council of Kenya Bishop John Warari from Evangelical Alliance of Kenya who also attended the Open Day, such an exercise ensures there is religious harmony.

“The attendees sought a deep understanding of Islam. As a Christian, I believe their questions were well answered. Such forums help people to know the truth and not dwell on hearsay,” said Warari.

He called on Muslims, Christians and people from all religious backgrounds to live in harmony.

“We should open our doors just like Jamia Mosque has done so that people should know what each other’s religions entail, this encourages harmony,” he added.