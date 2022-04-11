Call for peace dominates Palm Sunday celebrations

Thousands of Christians flocked to churches across the country, with clerics calling for peace and tolerance as the country prepares for the August 9 General Election.

The faithful carried and waved palm branches, especially in Catholic churches, to mark the triumphant entry of Jesus Christ to Jerusalem ahead of his crucifixion and subsequent resurrection. Others distributed the palms to those who did not have.

In Nairobi, Anglican Church of Kenya Archbishop Jackson ole Sapit led the congregation to celebrate Palm Sunday by walking on the streets of Nairobi, focussing on government offices, from the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission, the Judiciary, the Office of the President and Parliament Building, saying the institutions will play a key role in steering the election.

Anglican Church of Kenya Archbishop Jackson ole Sapit (right) , All Saints Cathedral provost Sammy Wainaina (left) and National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi (centre) take part in a peace walk to mark Palm Sunday. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

“The Lord needs each of this institutions to deliver the people of Kenya,” Archbishop Sapit said.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi was among those present. The ACK head urged the politicians and Kenyans to be careful with their words and mindful of other people’s cultural and religious dynamics.

“Let’s not use words to insult people, words that are going to discourage someone, but uplifting words. And let us be truthful and moderate in all we do. Let’s use this moment to demonstrate that we are Godly and fear God.”

In the North Rift, at The Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral, Eldoret, Fr Peter Paul Ndiema led the Mass and emphasised the need for political tolerance as a way of promoting unity.

“We need a country after the election and politics should not divide us. As much as we subscribe to different political formations, let us always exercise political tolerance as a way of remaining united,” he said.

Christian faithful during a procession to mark the Palm Sunday at Tudor in Mombasa yesterday. Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

Ms Ruth Jepkogei, a Catholic, said they revere the day because they are reminded of the compassion Jesus has for mankind.

“This is a reminder to us to always love one another as Jesus loved us and we cannot do this without peace. We can achieve this if we love one another,” Ms Jepkogei told the Nation.

In Nandi, clerics urged leaders and the electorate to promote peace. Led by AIC Bishop Patrice Chumba, they told President Uhuru Kenyatta to ensure the country remains peaceful and respect the decision of voters on August 9.

Bishop Chumba said the state must assure Kenyans that the upcoming election will be free and fair and no chaos will erupt because of divisive politics, which the country has witnessed lately.

“Peace must be maintained now and after the general election,” said Bishop Chumba at Sirwa AIC Church, Nandi Hills.

Catholic priest Kizito Muchanga of Mary Seat of Wisdom parish rides in a cart pulled by a donkey on the streets of Kakamega to create awareness of Palm Sunday. Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

In West Pokot, Deliverance Church Kapenguria Pastor Tom Ngeywa called on politicians to refrain from attacking each other.

“This is a fragile period and we must all avert insults. We don’t want any bloodshed like we witnessed in 2017/18 post-election violence,” he said.

Redeemed Gospel Church Pastor Robert Nato in Kapenguria called for peaceful campaigns and urged Kenyans to embrace brotherhood and sisterhood and “not allow Satan to divide us”.

“As the church, we have prioritised peace in the country.”

Coast clerics, led Catholic Archbishop Martin Kivuva, also passed peace and tolerance messages. “As we do our campaigns, let us be gentlemen. Let us also be watchful of our actions and what we say because the Internet does not forget,” said Archbishop Kivuva at the Holy Ghost Cathedral, Mombasa, adding that leaders must take charge of their campaigns and tame violence.

“We have heard that there are those planning to rig polls. Please, stop that. Let Kenyans decide for themselves.”

Catholic faithful at The Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County, yesterday. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

In Nakuru City, the faithful, led by Apostolic Administrator of the Nakuru Catholic Diocese David Kamau, held processions, before congregating at Christ the King Church, where special Mass was held ahead of Easter festivities.

The faithful carried palm branches to signify the welcoming gestures Jesus received on his entry to Jerusalem, symbolising peace and victory. The walk was also symbolic of a humble manifestation, as even those who drive left their vehicles behind to mark the day in its customary style.

“I urge the faithful to embrace and preach peace as the country heads for the August 9 General Election. Also, during this season, let us take care of people who lack to emulate Jesus and fulfil his wishes of having died on the cross for us,” Rev. Kamau said.

The messages of tolerance and peace were also echoed by Kericho, Narok, Nyandarua, Samburu and Nyandarua leaders and clergy. Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia said this is the season to get closer to God, urging leaders and Christians to preach peace, love and unity.

"It's time for us, as a county and country, to reflect on where we have come from. We must understand how we found ourselves in certain situations, avoid taking similar routes and seek God’s guidance as we make political choices," said Mr Kimemia.

At Trinity Methodist Church, Interfaith Council chairperson Josam Kariuki said the season reminds Kenyans of reconciliation and peace. "As we remember Palm Sunday, which is very important in the Christian faith, we should reconstruct with each other. Practise tolerance and accommodate each other in love and forgiveness. Leaders should tolerate each other by giving each a chance and space," he said.

Woman Representative Faith Gitau said Christians should open their hearts and lives for Christ.

In Samburu, Catholics marked Palm Sunday in different churches. Bishop Virgilio Pante, who led Mass at the Maralal Diocese, appealed to Christians to be prayerful, reminding them that the region has been plagued by gun violence and cattle rustling.

He called on locals to abandon their perennial animosity and embrace peace and tolerance.

"We are sinful; that is why we are experiencing a prolonged drought. Young people are engaging in heinous acts of banditry. Let us love one another," Mr Pante said.

In Kakamega, Catholic Bishop Joseph Sagwe asked Kenyans to promote peace and support each other during tough times.

In Kisumu, Consolata Shrine Parish assistant priest Joseph Bekele said, “As we go into the electioneering period, we should not be divided but rather be united in the love of Jesus. This is the time to help the less fortunate in society, especially the sick and the poor."

In Busia, Nambale Diocese Rev Milton Andanje, at St Mary’s Anglican Church, Burumba Parish, asked locals to pray for the country and shun violence.

“Jesus Christ brought love to the world; time has come again when we need to remember his love and as we do so, especially in this political environment, my call is to let us embrace each other’s political choice,” he said

Fr Charles Motari of Kisii Cathedral Parish appealed to Christians to reflect upon Jesus' suffering that brought salvation to the world. While presiding over Mass at St Denis Bobaracho Catholic Church, he urged Christians to emulate Christ as a suffering servant leader, whom they should surrender their lives to.

"On his way to crucifixion, Jesus meets and is followed by other people. There is Peter, who loved Christ; Simon of Cyrene, who helps the Lord carry his cross; and even the thief, who was crucified alongside him but asked Jesus to remember him. All these people teach us to have hope for he died for us all," Fr Motari said.