Boy rescued from jaws of hippo that had swallowed him head to waist

A boy was safely rescued after he was partially swallowed by a hippopotamus in Uganda, authorities said.

The 2-year-old was attacked by the hippo when he was playing at his home in Uganda’s Katwe-Kabatoro town, a short distance from Lake Edward where thousands of hippos live.

The boy, identified as Iga Paul, was playing when the hippo grabbed him by the head and swallowed half his body before bystander intervention led to his rescue.

According to the police, the boy who hails from Katwe-Kabatoro district, southwest Uganda, was rescued by a well-wisher.

“It took the bravery of a one Chrispas Bagonza, who was nearby, to save the victim after he stoned the hippo and scared it, causing it to release the victim from its mouth,” Ugandan Police said in a statement.

The boy has since been discharged after making full recovery, police said. He was also vaccinated against rabies before he was handed to his parents.

Following the incident, local authorities have warned the communities around the lake to be wary of the deadly animal living in the water.

“Instinctually, wild animals see humans as a threat and any interaction can cause them to act strangely or aggressively,” the police warned.