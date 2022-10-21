Nyeri woman charged with throwing baby into Chania river

A 22-year-old woman was charged on Friday with throwing her toddler into the Chania River in Nyeri County.

Elsie Makena faced one count of attempted murder before Senior Resident Magistrate Mercyline Lubia.

The court heard that the incident occurred at around 6pm on Wednesday.

But the boy, who is one year and seven months old, was rescued by a Good Samaritan a few minutes later.

“The minor has since been taken in by a children’s home in town for his own safety,” said a police report produced in court.

Ms Makena denied the charge and asked for lenient bond terms.

Magistrate Lubia granted her a bond of Sh1 million with a surety of the same amount.

The case continues on November 8.

Meanwhile, a 55-year-old man in Othaya sub-county was found dead in a hotel room on Tuesday, in what the police said was a suicide.

Peter Mugambi was found lying dead alone in the room that he had booked the previous day.

Speaking to the Nation, Othaya sub-county police Commander Robert Kibuchi said a post-mortem report had revealed Mr Mugambi died after ingesting a pesticide.

“The examination was carried out in the presence of his family members,” Mr Kibuchi said, adding that the family had not questioned the findings of the police.

The incident was reported to the police on Tuesday night by managers of Bumble Bee Bar and Restaurant after Mr Mugambi failed to come out of his room.

Mr Mugambi had booked the room on the night of October 17.

The following day, a hotel attendant told the police that she had knocked on the door but there was no response.

Mr Mugambi was found lying dead alone on his bed and beside the body was a Taktic pesticide bottle.