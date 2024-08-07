Bombing survivors accuse State of neglect 26 years on

Victims of the 1998 bombing of the United States Embassy in Nairobi have criticised the government for its continued neglect and reiterated their call for justice.

They condemned the government's failure to offer adequate support or compensation, highlighting the contrast with the assistance provided to victims of similar attacks in other countries.

Ali Mwadime, the chairman of the August 1998 bomb blast victims in Kenya, questioned why Kenya has not matched the level of aid provided by the US and other countries to their victims.

Speaking during the 26th anniversary commemoration of the bombing at the August 7th Memorial Park in Nairobi, Mr Mwadime said that the Kenyan government’s response has been insufficient compared to that given to survivors of the September 11, 2001 attacks and other tragic events.

“The government seems to have forgotten our pleas for help, and has largely ignored the suffering of its own people affected by the August 7, 1998 bomb blast. For the past 26 years, a blind eye has been turned to the plight of those killed and injured in the Nairobi US Embassy attack, and the survivors. Those whose names are engraved on this wall have already suffered for too long,” said Mr Mwadime.

As the victims marked the day at the Memorial Park, US Ambassador Meg Whitman led her staff at the embassy to remember the day.

Terrorist attack

“We will always remember the courage and sacrifice of those killed during the August 7th terrorist attack 26 years ago. May their memory encourage our dedication to building a peaceful and secure future,” Ms Whitman wrote on X.

Mr Mwadime lamented that while August 7 has become a day of service and remembrance across Kenya, the government’s support for the victims and their families has been lacking.

“Despite extending invitations to everyone, including Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, the governor of Nairobi Johnson Sakaja and various politicians, none of them attended,” said Mr Mwadime.

“Survivors and the families of those lost continue to face immense hardships, many of the victims were the primary breadwinners of their households. Despite numerous pleas, the government has seemingly ignored their cries for help,” he added.

He pointed out that while international efforts have provided aid and compensation to some extent, it has not directly reached those most in need.

Embassy bombing victims

“We have witnessed the American government’s swift action to support their citizens. Why can’t the Kenyan government show the same commitment? Organisations like Amref and the Red Cross received substantial funds, but these did not always benefit the victims directly,” he said.

Mr Mwadime also criticised the disparity in compensation, referencing the US State Department’s $37.8 million humanitarian aid allocated for the embassy bombing victims.

“This aid was used for medical bills, school fees, and reconstruction efforts, but was never given as direct cash compensation to the victims, we seek justice and direct support for those who have suffered and continue to struggle due to the attack,” he said.

The survivors vowed to continue fighting for recognition and justice.