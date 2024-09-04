Bobi Wine is stable and out of danger, says National Unity Platform lawyer

Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine is recovering after spending a night in Nsambya Hospital, following the latest violent altercation involving him and security officers, a party lawyer said early Wednesday, September 4.

Bobi Wine was injured when a teargas canister was shot towards him, wounding his left lower leg on Tuesday during a condemned confrontation with security officers in Wakiso District.

Uganda opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, known as Bobi Wine, lies on a bed at St. Francis Hospital after he was injured by a teargas canister when police fired at his convoy in Kampala, Uganda, September 3, 2024. Photo credit: Abubaker Lubowa | Reuters

“He is stable and out of danger,” George Musisi, one of the NUP lawyers said.

Overnight, NUP spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi said X-ray reports showed “there were some fragments from a tear-gas canister embedded in Bobi Wine's leg.”

An operation to remove the fragments was scheduled for September 4, according to medical experts at the health facility in Kampala.

Meanwhile, Musisi noted that NUP lawyers and officials will on Wednesday head to Kira police in an attempt to free at least four detainees and three motorbikes seized during the altercation as Bobi Wine returned from a private function at the lawyer’s invitation.

Veteran opposition strongman Dr Kizza Besigye early Wednesday denounced the “horrible outcome of what, as usual, is totally uncalled for police aggression against political opposition.”

“From Ssenyonyi’s brief, the injuries Kyagulanyi suffered are from the tear ball grenades (usually blue coloured), that police liberally employ as part of persecution- not policing!” he wrote on X (former Twitter).

He added: “We condemn the UPF for its continued rampant abuse of Human Rights.” Former Leader of Opposition in Parliament (LoP) Mathias Mpuuga demanded that police “explains this brutal and high-handed attack.”

I’ve just caught up with what happened last evening in Bulindo, Kira. The horrible outcome of what, as usual, is totally uncalled for police aggression against political “opposition” leaders.



From LOP Ssenyonyi’s brief, the injuries Hon Kyagulanyi suffered are from the Tear Ball… pic.twitter.com/fXQudaEAYN — Kifefe Kizza-Besigye (@kizzabesigye1) September 3, 2024

Another opposition figure, Ingrid Turinawe said: “Whether it is a bullet or canister or knife or stone or nail!!!! Whatever it is, Bobi Wine or any other Ugandan has the right and freedom to move. This nonsense of tormenting peaceful unarmed civilians must stop!”

According to Musisi, police “continue to act as the armed wing of the ruling party against dissidents who they see as enemies of the government.”

“It is not an isolated incident. Ugandans should also demand that police respect the law,” he told NTV Uganda on Wednesday.

Promising investigations, police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke last night said on-crime scene police officers claim Bobi Wine stumbled while getting into his vehicle, causing the leg injury whereas Bobi Wine’s team assert that he was shot.

“An investigation will be conducted to clarify the facts,” Rusoke noted in a brief statement.

In 2018, Bobi Wine's bodyguard-driver Yasin Kawuma was shot dead as security officers viciously arrested Bobi Wine in Northern Uganda during parliamentary by election activities.