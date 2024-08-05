Bill seeking to improve response to disasters, emergencies tabled in Parliament

The country's erratic response to catastrophes such as drought, floods and terror attacks, which has in the past led to unnecessary loss of lives, could be a thing of the past if a proposed law is adopted by Parliament.

The Disaster Risk Management Bill, which is sponsored by the Ministry of East African Community, ASALs, contains new proposals that seek to establish a one-stop-shop to co-ordinate emergency response in the country.

For instance, it seeks to establish the Disaster Risk Management Authority, an agency which will liaise with national and county governments to deal with catastrophes when they happen, and also offer advice on disaster risk management measures.

The Bill also proposes the establishment of a disaster risk management fund to provide cash for disaster preparedness, mitigation, response and recovery.

Once passed into law, the Bill is expected to significantly improve disaster management in Kenya.

"The National Disaster Management Authority will address existing challenges such as poor coordination, duplication of efforts and resource wastage, which currently hinder effective disaster management in the country,” revealed Harsama Kellow, Principal Secretary in the Ministry of East African Community, ASALs, and Regional Development, when he appeared before the Departmental Committee on Regional Development in response to a performance audit report by the Auditor-General on recent floods management.

In the past, including during the recent floods witnessed across the country, organizations such as the Kenya Red Cross, State House, county disaster departments and other non-governmental organisations have provided conflicting reports during disasters, leaving the public confused. The Bill also aims to resolve this issue.

Lack of co-ordination in disaster management has also been blamed for Kenya's slow response to crises, leading to loss of lives. For instance, during the Lake Nakuru chopper crash in October 2017, it took more than six hours for the rescue team to arrive in Nakuru from Mombasa due to poor coordination. Five members of the campaign team for the then Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika perished in the accident.

Similar delays have been seen during terror attacks, leading to unnecessary loss of lives and destruction of property.