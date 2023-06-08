Big win for students applying for US study visas

The US State Department on Wednesday announced policy changes that will affect international students studying in the country.

Speaking at the National Association of Foreign Student Advisers (NAFSA) in Washington, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said they have simplified the visa application process for students from foreign countries, including Kenya, who want to study abroad.

He said applicants will no longer have to undergo an interview to complete their application.

This change is a major departure from the usual process, which initially required an interview.

The Department has also increased the time allowed for a visa application from 120 days to a full year.

Commenting on the visa reforms, Blinken stressed the importance of building partnerships with other countries to provide students with more opportunities to study abroad.

Also Read: Why US billionaire took up Kenya envoy job

He praised organisations like NAFSA for helping students take advantage of opportunities and organising student exchanges.

"At the State Department, we are working to expand international education. As the acute phase of the pandemic passed, more international students began applying to study in the US again. We have taken steps to streamline our visa process and make it easier for students to apply," he said.

Raghwa Gopal, CEO of M Square Media, welcomed the US government's move to increase international study programmes. Gopal said the short-term educational courses would benefit students by equipping them with the skills needed for further international engagement.

The Academic Student Program provides a pathway for foreign students to gain admission to a certified college, university, high school or other educational program in the United States. The school must be officially recognised by the US government to accept foreign students, and the course of study should lead to a diploma, certificate or degree.

Also Read: US Embassy expands interview waiver on nonimmigrant visas

The latest news comes just days after the date for the increase in global visa fees was pushed back to June 17 from the previously announced date of May 30, amid public outcry that some applicants will pay as much as Sh42,000 to obtain the travel document.

The affected categories include business and tourist visas (categories B1/B2S), student visas (F) and exchange visitor visas (J), which will rise from Sh21,800 ($160) to Sh25,206 ($185), while visas for temporary workers (categories H, L, O, P, Q and R) will cost Sh27,941 ($205) from Sh25,897 ($190).

The US Embassy in Nairobi said it recognised the critical importance of international travel to the US economy, noting that visas, particularly for work and tourism, were central to President Joe Biden's foreign policy, and insisted that the fees were only meant to cover the costs of providing consular services.

This is the first time since 2014 that non-immigrant visa fees have been increased.

The embassy has been struggling with a huge backlog of visa interviews after the process was halted in 2020 as part of security measures introduced at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.