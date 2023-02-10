Be ready to pay more for power, Energy CS warns as water levels drop at Masinga dam

Kenyans likely to pay more for electricity supply due to the harsh weather condition that has drastically reduced water levels at Masinga Hydroelectric Power Station’s main reservoir drop by about 60 percent.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir, on Friday, said water levels at Masinga dam have declined steadily due to prolonged dry weather, affecting hydro-electricity generation in the country.

If it does not rain soon, some of the power production lines at Masinga might be closed and power generation reverted to geothermal and diesel power generators.

“If it does not rain, we may close down the dam due to low water level,” said the CS as he toured the dam.

“We have water level problems and we may be forced to push other forms of power generation to meet the country's power demand but the only challenge we might get is that power will slightly be expensive,” he added.

The use of geothermal and diesel is expensive and consequently Kenyans will pay more for electricity.

He noted that in the past five years, Kenya has experienced rain failure, an issue which has depleted water in Masinga and other dams which are a source of hydro-power.

Accompanied by Energy Principal Secretary Alex Wachira, the CS also toured Kaburu dam which has also been affected by the harsh weather.

Mr Chirchir, however, said that should it rain in the next fifteen days, the dams will have adequate water.

However, he said there should be no cause for alarm as Kenya is very diverse in terms of power generation.

"Kenya produces 30 percent of hydro-power. We also have geothermal and diesel power. With these forms of power generation, we can sustain our economy even during these difficult times,” he said.

Locals have converted the large dry part Masinga dam into farms where they are growing maize and other subsistence crops.

They insist that they will irrigate their crops in their dry land using the little water available so as to be able to feed their families who are hard hit by the biting drought.