Banditry: Security operation nets 140 weapons as phase 2 set to start

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has announced that a security operation in the North Rift region has netted 140 weapons since it started 20 days ago.

"We have witnessed continued theatrics by criminals who continue to exhibit high level of impunity. Therefore, tomorrow we will be announcing new measures that will form phase 2 of this operation," the CS said.

The government operation targeting bandits in Laikipia, Turkana, West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet, Baringo and Samburu counties is led by the National Police Service and assisted by the army.

"We shall get to the root of this problem. The operation shall succeed and all illegal weapons in criminals hands will be recovered," he said during a press conference held on Thursday.

“I want to assure Kenyans that this administration will permanently end this problem and liberate the North from the hands of criminals.”

In the latest incident, two medics lost their lives on Tuesday in two separate incidents in Arror and Chesogon areas of Elgeyo Marakwet county.

Yesterday, politicians from the affected counties called on President William Ruto to invoke article 241(3) of the Constitution and fully deploy the military to flush out the bandits on grounds that the police-led operation has failed to deter attacks.