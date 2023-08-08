Azimio leads blast memorial as State officials stay away

The government on august 7, 2023 pulled a no-show as survivors, relatives of those who died and other Kenyans commemorated the August 7, 1998 US Embassy bombing.

However, Azimio la Umoja One Kenya leaders stood in the gap, calling for the Kenya Kwanza government’s involvement in the matter and compensation of victims.

Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua called for dialogue between the Americans and Kenyan governments to resolve the compensation stalemate and ensure that survivors of the bomb blast and their families get justice.

“Has justice been done to the survivors of the bomb blast and the families of the departed? Twenty-five years on, still waiting for compensation,” she said. “It’s better late than never; apart from the court battle, I think a time has come when the two governments must sit together and see what can be done. May this be the year that the victims of the bomb blast have closure and have their compensation.”

She also called on the government to ensure that survivors get access to medical services.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka urged American President Joe Biden to address the matter and ensure that affected families get closure through compensation.

For his part, DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa asked the government to reconsider the planned reopening of the Kenya-Somalia border, and for the American government to support Kenya’s war on terror.

“Today we urge President Biden and the American government that they should hear the voices of the families of the victims, 25 years later, and bring closure to this matter through compensation. We also want to urge the Kenya Kwanza government to put these families first. I am disappointed that they didn’t send a representative here to stand with them,” he said.

Led by Caroline Muthoka, members of the consortium of survivors and families of victims, called upon the Kenyan government and global citizens of good will to support their cause to ensure that the US Congress passes legislation that will allow Kenyans to receive compensation.