Azimio leaders call for probe on Ogolla's death

Azimio leaders have called on the government to conduct a thorough probe into the death of Chief of Kenya Defence Forces Francis Ogolla even as President William Ruto said there will be nothing to hide.

Led by Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga, they reiterated that it is only through making the report public that Kenyans will get over the unfortunate incident that also claimed the lives of nine other army officers.

"We know that the general died from an accident. However, from this region we have had assassinations that have claimed the lives of many.

"We are suspicious not because of anything but just because we want to know the truth," said senator Oburu.

The ODM leader Raila Odinga's elder brother called on General Ogolla's family to let Kenyans freely raise critical questions that could unravel the truth behind the plane crash that took away the country's top military officer.

"The general was our son who we loved, we want to bury him and also know what caused the accident. So I plead with the son to be patient with us not because of anything but once bitten twice shy.

"Please allow us to ask questions about the accident. Let's not let it go like others," he added in response to an appeal by General Ogolla's elder son, Joel Rabuku, who called on Kenyans to stop spreading speculations over the death of their father.

"Yesterday I saw you (President) almost crying and some people were saying it was crocodile tears but I know it was genuine...

"People should stop the speculation. Bloggers should stop what they are doing and be sensitive to the family," he said during the funeral service at Senator Barrack Obama Primary School in Alego Usonga, Siaya County.

But Dr Oburu cautioned that the cause of death of influential members of the community who have died in the past are yet to be resolved or made public.

"I was part of the parliamentary team that investigated the death of former Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Robert Ouko. I must say that the regime managed to convince the family to be very protective and didn't give in much information as would be required for the truth to be revealed," he said.

Siaya Governor James Orengo reiterated that nothing should be ruled out in the process of investigation for the real truth to come out.

"Anyone who is here must allow Kenyans to mourn their hero the way they want. I hope that the ongoing investigation will come to a final conclusion this time around," he said.

"We have had the death of many heroes like Agwings Kodhek, Tom Mboya, Robert Ouko and now General Ogolla," he said Sunday.

President Ruto however, assured Kenyans that everything will be laid bare.

"It's true we have in the past lost many Kenyans because of extra judicial killings and political assassination. But I assure you that this will never happen under my watch. There will never be bodies dumped at River Yala," he said.

He expressed full confidence in the professionalism and independence of Kenya Air Force to conduct a thorough probe and put the matter to rest.

"Many people will say many things because they don't understand what we people who worked with him have lost.

"I wish we could spare him and give him a decent send off," he said.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and her Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua also backed the calls for a proper investigation to be conducted.

While lauding President Ruto for appointing Gen Ogolla for the position, Alego Usonga MP Samwel Atandi termed the end as smelly.

"Let us get the report of what happened. This would give us a closure," he said.