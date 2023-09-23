Athi water agency CEO Michael Thuita resigns hours after Head of Public Service order

The embattled Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Athi Water Works Development Agency Michael Thuita has resigned.

In his place, Joseph Mungai Kamau takes over as the acting CEO with immediate effect, the agency said in a press release.

“Engineer Micheal M. Thuita has resigned as Chief Executive Officer,” the agency said. “Consequently Engineer Joseph Mungai Kamau will perform the functions of the CEO in acting capacity with immediate effect.”

His resignation comes hours after the Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei waded into the matter, ordering suspension of the water agency’s CEO pending probe into alleged procurement irregularities.

Mr Koskei asked the Board of the Athi Water Works Development Agency to suspend its Mr Thuita pending investigations into alleged irregularities in the award of tender for construction of Ruiru II, Karimenu and Kitui Matuu water projects undertaken by the agency.

According to Mr Koskei, the inordinate delay in taking action on the part of the board of directors and the ministry was undermining the government’s war against corruption.

The developments threaten to lift the lid on the battle for control of the millions at the disposition of the water agency.