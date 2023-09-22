Head of Public Service Felix Koskei orders Athi, Rift Valley water agencies to suspend their CEOs

Head of Public Service Dr Felix Koskei has orderered Athi and Rift Valley Water agencies to suspend their Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) pending probe into alleged procurement irregularities.

The Chief of Staff asked the Board of the Athi Water Works Development Agency to suspend its CEO Eng. Michael Thuita pending investigations into alleged irregularities in the award of tender for construction of Ruiru II, Karimenu and Kitui Matuu water projects undertaken by the agency.

Also read: CS Alice Wahome accuses PS of insubordination in battle for control of Athi water agency

Mr Koskei also asked the Board of Central Rift Valley Water Works Development Agency to suspend its CEO Eng. Samuel

Oruma pending investigations into alleged procurement irregularities in the implementation of the Water Supply and Sanitation System for Bomet/Longisa/Mulot towns project within the jurisdiction of the agency.

The Head of Public Service in letters to the chairmen of the two boards says the two CEOs are in office, not withstanding the gravity of allegations and the quantum of resources under inquiry.