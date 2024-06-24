Armed private security guards will ‘protect key infrastructure’

The government is seeking to arm private security guards to protect critical infrastructure and free 10,000 police officers to concentrate on their core mandate of safeguarding lives and property.

The move is aimed at reallocating police resources to address broader national security objectives.

Several police officers have been seconded to guard State installations, overstretching their numbers, which could potentially compromise internal security.

Through the Private Security Regulatory Authority (PSRA), the State is pushing for private security guards to be well-equipped to handle high-risk assignments.

PSRA is a government agency established under Section 7 of the Private Security Regulation Act No. 13 of 2016 and is charged with the responsibility of regulating the private security industry in accordance with the Act and the values and principles set out in the Constitution.

PSRA has already drafted a Bill; The Private Security Regulation (Amendment) Bill 2024, that seeks to ensure amendment to the Regulations Act to allow private security guards to be armed.

Once this legislative proposal is approved, the law will authorise the controlled issuance, ownership, and operational use of firearms by private security officers (security guards) assigned to high-risk tasks and critical infrastructure.

PSRA Chief Executive Officer Fazul Mohamed said arming of private guards will be implemented under stringent regulatory supervision, ensuring adherence to established safety protocols for handling firearms and related operational use of firearms.

Interior PS Raymond Omollo inspects a guard of honour mounted by private security guards at the Jomo Kenyatta Stadium in Mamboleo, Kisumu on August 11, 2023. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

“Such high-risk assignments include public spaces characterised by high human traffic, shopping malls, cash in transit, maritime security, critical infrastructure, government institutions and institutions identified with elevated vulnerabilities and security risks,” Mr Mohamed said.

He said that currently, more than 10,000 police officers are engaged in providing security services that are defined as private security services under Section 2 of the Private Security Regulation Act No. 13 of 2016.

“These assignments, however, do not align with the fundamental core duties of the National Police Service. This proposed legislative amendment aims to equip private security personnel, thereby reallocating police resources to address broader national security objectives.

"Consequently, this will liberate in excess of 10,000 police officers, allowing them to concentrate on their core mandate of safeguarding lives and property,” Mr Mohamed said.

Also Read: State enforces mandatory vetting to tame rogue bouncers

He argues that a comparative analysis of jurisdictions that allow security guards to be armed offers valuable insights into the efficacy and consequences of such policies.

“For instance, countries like the United States of America and South Africa have embraced the practice of arming security guards to offer services in high-risk sectors such as banks and government facilities,” he said.

“In these jurisdictions, armed security guards are often regarded as a critical component of the overall security infrastructure, serving as a visible deterrent to criminal activity and providing rapid response in the event of an emergency,” he added.

The State ordered a mandatory registration of private security guards. Last year, Interior Principal Secretary Dr Raymond Omollo said the move was an essential step to foster higher level of professionalism within the industry.