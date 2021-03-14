Are you depressed? ‘Celeste’ will help you beat the blues

For the longest time, depression had been following me like a shadow. I don’t know where it had all started. Perhaps the death of a good father sparked it off.

How do emotions work anyway? I can’t really tell. I wasn’t one to go out looking for trouble, yet it always found me. I was always punished for being late. And no matter how much I tried, it couldn’t change.

It started ripping me apart slowly by slowly, and piece by piece. Once someone would say something and I would start breaking down. I would excuse myself and leave, and then cry like the broken young man that I was.

I would go into—say a bathroom— take a shower, or to bed, and get some sleep. I prayed to God too to remove this problem. God, I felt, was always there to guide me.

Depression, to a lot of people, is confusing. And here’s where Celeste, the game that helped me discover a lot and eventually overcome this problem, comes in.

Depression

Celeste is a 2D game that features a girl called Madeline. She experiences depression and anxiety, but forces herself to climb a mountain to prove she’s capable of something.

As she begins to climb, depression sets in, and it comes in a physical form.

It starts chasing her, literally, and tries to stop her from climbing the mountain. She is determined, however, and meets people on the way.

These people are facing their own issues too. She even tries to tell a friend— Theo— the entire story of her depression. However, it causes her to fall into her worst state yet. And that makes her, again, quite literally, fall from the near-top of the mountain.

But in the end, she recollects herself and overcomes. The game shows that, instead of running away from your depression, you should accept it and move on.

In my case, as Madeline conquered the mountain, I was thrilled, challenged, and inspired.

I thank God for helping me navigate through this terrible maze, and if you’d like to learn how to conquer depression, this game is quite important.