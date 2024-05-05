Number of people killed in floods rises to 228

A total of 228 people have lost their lives in the ongoing floods, according to the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government.

According to the government, nine more people have died in the last 24 hours. It is worth noting that a similar number of people lost their lives between Friday and Saturday.

"228 people have lost their lives due to severe weather conditions. An additional nine fatalities have been reported since the last update," read a statement from the ministry.

In terms of injuries, the government says a total of 164 people have been reported injured. The number of missing people stands at 72.

As for the weather forecast, a total of 37 counties are expected to experience moderate to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

In the Coast region (Kwale, Mombasa, Kilifi, Lamu), Western region (Kakamega, Vihiga, Busia, Bungoma and Trans Nzoia) and Lake Victoria basin (Kisumu, Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Siaya and Homabay).

In the Great Central Region, the counties affected are Nyeri, Muranga, Kirinyaga, Kiambu and Nyandarua.

In the Eastern region, Machakos, Kitui, Makueni, Embu, Tharaka Nithi and Meru counties will also be affected.

In Rift Valley Nandi, Bomet, Narok, Kajiado, Uasin Gishu, Nakuru, Laikipia, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot and Baringo will be affected. Nairobi County will also experience the same.

“Flooding is expected in low-lying areas, riparian areas and urban areas while landslides/mudslides may occur in areas with steep slopes, escarpments and ravines,” the government said.

However, most parts of the North West especially in the counties of Turkana, Samburu and Marsabit will generally remain dry. Others that will be dry include; Isiolo, Garissa, Wajir and Mandera.

The counties of Taita Taveta and Tana River are forecasted to remain dry.