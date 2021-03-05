File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Are you a landlord or tenant? This Bill affects your finances

logo

By  Mercy Chelangat

Arbitrary rent increments will be curbed and landlords also compelled to reduce fees charged tenants should they cease to provide a prescribed service if a new Bill is enacted.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Amoth becomes Kenya's first recipient of Covid vaccine

    KNH

  2. Body of woman missing in Japan 2011 tsunami identified decade on

  3. Leaders in poll chaos to lose their guns - Matiang'i

  4. Escape from Covid: South Africa's luxury 'Blue Train'

  5. PRIME In search of life on the ‘Red Planet’

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.