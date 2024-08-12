Anguka Nayo: The anthems powering Kenya’s Gen Z revolt

In Kenya, a new version of revolutionary music is reverberating on screens and in the streets— thanks to a young, activist generation pulsing with digital savviness, cultural defiance, and a quest for sound leadership, economic emancipation, and justice.

The songs have not only become anthems of the Gen Z protests but also morphed into an unprecedented cultural phenomenon that has redefined the role of song and dance in activism.

One such hit is Anguka Nayo by Wadagliz, whose catchy chorus has been serving as a call to action for protesters to remain steadfast in their quest for good governance, accountability and transparency.

An Arbantone hit, Anguka Nayo, whose title has become a euphemism for exposing rot and toppling corrupt officials, has seen young people remain defiant in the face of brute force unleashed by President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza government to crush rising rebellion.

But according to Mdagliz, his initial intentions with the song were far from political and economic agitation.

The general meaning of the hit with nearly four million views on YouTube, he says, is kujiachilia, which means to let loose in the case of having fun.

“This song is just for party vibes, the deeper meaning of Anguka Nayo came from the protesters,” he says.

“It was a coincidence that our song and anti-Finance Bill protests took place at the same time. Our song was released slightly before the protests, but it gained fame as it was used during the protests.”

During the Shujaaz memorial concert on July 7, 2024, at Uhuru Park in Nairobi, young people could be seen dancing to the song’s infectious beats and singing along.

Many protestors have been captured in videos singing and dancing the Anguka Nayo signature moves— going down, quite literally, as the phrase denotes.

Gone viral

Online, Kenyans have been sharing memes and using the term Anguka Nayo as Tik Tokers lip-sync and dance to the beats as seen here.

“I enjoy dancing to the song because it is such a banger. Every time I listen to it, I get into a dancing mood,” says Galena, a dancer on TikTok.

The song’s success underscores the role of music and performing arts as forms of social commentary and powerful tools for political mobilisation.

By co-opting the popular song, the Gen Z protesters managed to bridge the gap between entertainment and activism, and in the process managed to appeal to a broader audience— including Generations X (their parents) and Y (their elder siblings).

Youth attend the Shujaa Memorial Concert at Nyayo Gardens in Nakuru Town on July 28, 2024. The event was held in remembrance of all those who were killed by police during the recent Anti-government protests in the country.

Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation

Other than Anguka Nayo the other rhythms powering the Gen Z protests online and offline are Reject by Sir Newson, Sisi Ndio Future by Fari Athman, Tujiangalie by Sauti Sol and Nyashinski, Utawala by Juliani and the Kenya national anthem.

Reject became an overnight sensation in late June when Kenyans demanded the shooting down of Finance Bill 2024.

It was a heartfelt attempt to voice the concerns of many Kenyans about the bill that contained punitive taxes and levies.

Reject describes most of the injustices the current government is subjecting Kenyans to, including excessive taxation, which the hitmaker describes as “a mess”.

Their calls fell on deaf ears as the National Assembly went ahead and approved the proposed law, touching off a wave of unprecedented civil unrest that saw protesters breach all security protocols and lay siege on Parliament.

The protesters eventually prevailed when the riots forced President Ruto to give into their demands and declined to sign the bill into law. He eventually withdrew the bill in its entirety in a bid to make peace.

'Serve its purpose'

According to Newson, the AI-generated composition accomplished just what he set out to do: To sensitise Kenyans to stand up for their rights.

“I created the song Reject to raise awareness about the recent Finance Bill. Recognising the profound impact of AI to produce the song, I made use of Suno AI, a software which creates songs, which allowed me to communicate my thoughts effectively despite not being able to sing it myself,” Newson said.

The composer believes there is still more the song can accomplish.

“Despite the Finance Bill being rejected, Reject also influenced the start of an important conversation about the need for our leaders to govern with integrity and accountability. It is at 180,000 views as of now”.

Protesters march along Kenyatta Avenue in Nairobi during anti-Finance Bill demos on June 25, 2024. Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group

Newson appreciates the old-school hit makers, the likes of Eric Wainaina, saying they have been a significant source of inspiration.

“Their music has shown how powerful songs can be used in addressing societal issues and mobilising people. I am deeply grateful for their work and I’m honoured that Reject has reached a level where it can contribute to that cause,” he said.

He called on protesters to keep their spirits high and their voices strong even after the formation of Dr Ruto's broad-based government featuring the opposition.

“Change takes time and your dedication and passion are truly inspiring. Your unwavering determination is crucial in our journey towards a better future,” he says.

Taking it up from where Newson left it, Fari Athman composed Sisi Ndio Future to condemn the government for violating the rights of protesters.

Dr Ruto's Kenya Kwanza administration has come under fire from local, regional and international rights defenders for killing more than 60 people and injuring hundreds of peaceful and unarmed protesters.

The Kenyan Kwanza administration has also been criticised for abductions, detaining protesters without trial, and enforced disappearances.

To date, many families have not found their sons and daughters who were abducted during anti-government protests.

One of the favourite lines from Sisi Ndio Future are; “abducting us and killing us won’t stop us” and “we lose our fear, they lose their power.”

According to Valerie Kwamboka, a Gen Z student, this is a very emotional song.

“The song challenges what we, the Gen Zs and Kenyans at large, have witnessed politically. The visuals are quite good, revealing the Kenyan youths demonstrating peacefully in the streets,” she says.

“The song has not only pushed me to raise profound questions on the governance of our country but also encouraged me to dig deeper and reflect on our rights as the citizens of Kenya, and what can be done to correct the failures in our political governance system.”

“We lose our fear, they lose their power is a line from the song that shows how our silence gives our oppressors the power to manipulate us.”

Kwamboka mentions that her favorite line is ‘twajitolea daima’, which means that Kenyan Gen Zs are willing to do everything just to have a corruption-free government.

National Anthem unity

While many did not see it coming, the Kenya National Anthem has played a key role in the protests, with Gen Zs having been captured reciting it in the protests.

They do this with fists in the air while clutching the national flag.

Anti-government protesters march along Moi Avenue in Nairobi on July 23, 2024. Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group

The anthem composed by Graham Hyslop, Senoga-Zake, Thomas Kalume, Peter Kibukosya, and Washington Omondiin 1963 calls for strength and togetherness among Kenyans to establish a successful and stable nation— emphasizing national unity and collective identity.

It also invokes God’s guidance and blessings— highlighting a reliance on divine providence for the country's welfare.

The anthem inspires tenacity and determination in the face of adversity by praising the bravery and resiliency of the Kenyan people.

In Tujiangalie, Sauti Sol addresses issues that are plaguing the world, and the role that everyone has played in fostering the issues and ending up either benefitting or getting hurt from them.

“The title Tujiangalie is from the realisation that they (the youth) can speak power to the reality that we are all living in,” writes Genious, an American digital media company.

“This song is about self-reflection and recognising that we have the capacity to change the world we live in by looking inward and holding ourselves accountable for the role we play in society.”

For Juliani, an activist himself, almost all his compositions ooze activism. In Utawala, he raps about poor governance, and decries Kenya's corruption, inequality, and economic sabotage.

"Niko njaa hata siezi karanga... Hoehae shaghala bhaghala... Niko tayari, (kulipa) kulipa gharama... Sitasimama maovu yakitawala..." he raps.

(Loose translation: I'm hungry but cannot cook. I'm in a bad state. I'm ready to pay the price. I won't stand for evil)

The hit has become the musical bedrock of the Gen Z uprising, with protesters stopping amid clashes with police to sing out the chorus.

Come bullets, come teargas, the woke Kenyan youth have decided to Anguka Nayo.