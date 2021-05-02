Allan Kilavuka: Why Kenya Airways should not be wound up despite huge losses

Allan Kilavuka

Kenya Airways Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Allan Kilavuka.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Walter Menya

When the government describes KQ as a "strategic national asset", what does this mean given that the airline is not wholly owned by the public? Githuku Mungai, Nairobi

Related

More from News

  1. Somalia polls: PM accepts new role

  2. PRIME Orengo is a traitor, claim Raila allies

  3. Sierra Leone Cabinet reshuffle 'demotes' President's teacher

  4. PRIME Kitengela quartet: Detectives pursue rogue officer clue

  5. PRIME From Mboya to Atwoli, labour movement has been the training ground for politicos

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.