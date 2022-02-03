Patients panic as blood pressure drugs run out

hypertension

There’s a shortage of common drugs used in the treatment of hypertension in the country, the Nation has established.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Angela Oketch

Health and Science reporter

Nation Media Group

