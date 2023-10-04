Al Shabaab leader killed in raid, Somalia government claims

The government of Somalia has said top Al Shabaab leader Salad Ali Geedi and several members of the terrorist organization were killed during direct strikes by government forces in the last two months.

Somalia Federal Republic’s Information Ministry has shared the roles of the killed terrorists.

It confirmed that a number of terrorists had been injured while others escaped during the recent government led operations in Galmudug and Hirshaballe States.

The National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) boss Mahad Salad has identified these two areas as the ones harbouring the terrorists who are fleeing Mogadishu.

Al Shabaab casualties

“The attacks are no longer witnessed in the capital. That means the terrorists are very uncomfortable there or have fled. NISA has done a commendable job on that front and we are pursuing the remaining militants until they surrender or are taken out,” a government spokesperson said.

The attacks by government forces have left 19 casualties.

They include Geedi, who until his death was the military commander of Al Shabaab in Galmudug. The government has said other Al Shabaab leaders who have been killed include Shuuke Ali Dheeg (deputy military commander) Isse Barre, Oloi Ali Guled, Abdullahi Lilhow, Abdullahi Hassan Qodax, who authorities believe was the mastermind of the recent bombings in Hirsgabelle.

Terrorist attacks

Those injured include Khalif Gambe, a top leader at the outlawed group, while Nur Deeq, Yusuf Gaab, surrendered to the authorities.

Somalia has seen its development hampered by consistent terrorist attacks within the country and her neighbours leading to the closure of its borders with Kenya.

Kenya too, has borne the brunt of Al Shabaab within her borders, including the 2013 Westgate Mall attack in Nairobi in which 63 people were killed, the Dusit hotel attack also in Nairobi in 2019 that left 22 people dead, and the Garissa University attack of 2015 which claimed 148 lives.

In the most recent attack within Kenyan borders, a lorry driver and his co-driver were killed by suspected Al Shabaab militants in Lango la Simba area on Witu-Lamu-Garsen road on August 23, 2023.