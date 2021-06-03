Akinyi ‘wouldn’t quit toxic affair’ with German

Cynthia Akinyi

Cynthia Akinyi’s relatives (from left) Benta Adhiambo, Winnie Achieng and Marianne Atieno, during the interview at their home on June 1, 2021.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group
By  Brian Ocharo

  • Cynthia Akinyi's body was found wrapped with a bedsheet and stashed under a bed in their house.
  • She stopped complaining about her violent and abusive boyfriend when she was advised to end the relationship.

Cynthia Akinyi, the woman who was found dead inside her apartment at Mdomondoni kwa Chief in Mtwapa, Kilifi County, had been warned against her relationship with her abusive German lover, her family said yesterday.

