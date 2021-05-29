German accused of killing his girlfriend found dead

  • Krabbe Dietter Gunther’s girlfriend, Cynthia June Akinyi, was found dead on Thursday, and her body wrapped in a bed sheet and stashed under a bed in the house at Mtomondoni in Kwa Chief area.

A German who was being sought by the police for allegedly killing his girlfriend in their house in the suburbs of Mtwapa town, Kilifi County, has been found dead.

