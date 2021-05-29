German accused of killing his girlfriend found dead

A German who was being sought by the police for allegedly killing his girlfriend in their house in the suburbs of Mtwapa town, Kilifi County, has been found dead.

Krabbe Dietter Gunther’s girlfriend, Cynthia June Akinyi, was found dead on Thursday, and her body wrapped in a bed sheet and stashed under a bed in the house at Mtomondoni in Kwa Chief area.

Kilifi County Commander Nelson Taliti said Saturay that Gunther’s body was found in Bamburi, Mombasa County, on the ground floor of a five-storey building in Kiembeni.

Police suspect the 58-year-old died by suicide - by jumping from the fifth floor of the building.

“The man had a fight with the woman in their house on Wednesday night. He killed her and then ran away. His body was found at around 6am on Saturday by members of the public, who then alerted the police,” Mr Taliti said.

“It has not been established if he had booked a room in the hotel before committing suicide. I am yet to get the details,” he said, adding they had also not yet established how long the foreigner had been in the country.

The county commander noted that police in Kiembeni confirmed that the man whose body was found was the one they had been searching for over the killing of 34-year-old Akinyi in Mtwapa.

Neighbour's account

Akinyi’s body was found a few hours after the suspect allegedly fled with luggage from an apartment in which they had been living together.

According to a neighbour, there was a commotion in the house on Wednesday night.

"The deceased and her man quarreled. She was heard screaming before everything went. They went silent," the neighbour said, adding the man was seen leaving with his bags the following morning.

"We did not suspect the woman could be dead until we realised she had not come out of her house for long. Some of the neighbours called but her phone went unanswered. It was then that we decided to check,” she said.

“We peeped through the window of her bedroom and saw her legs protruding from under the bed.”

According to the neighbour, the German was not a settler but visited the country from time to time.

“There is the possibility that the need to return to his country was the reason he left with his bags,” she said.