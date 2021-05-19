Breaking news: Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as Kenya's first female Chief Justice

Mazuri Side Apartments
Kanyiri Wahito | Nation Media Group

Agony of investors as Thika houses stall for six years gobbling millions 

By  Mercy Chelangat

What you need to know:

  • A search using the key words ‘Dinara Developers’ on the internet displays a plethora of results.
  • The search results include videos uploaded by a local media house where it is featured as a land-selling company transitioning into property development.

Would-be investors have cried their ducts dry after a promising real estate project in Thika turned out to be a nightmare. 

