Agency protests tea factory polls

Police officers arrest a man who was causing chaos during directors’ elections of a tea factory at Kajiunduthi grounds in Tharaka Nithi County on Tuesday. The exercise to pick six new directors was marred by chaos.


Photo credit: Alex Njeru | Nation Media Group

By  Saturday Nation Team

The national tea agency has protested the move by the State to conduct elections for tea factory directors, terming it a contravention of the law and contempt of court.

