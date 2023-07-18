AG Justin Muturi appeals freeze order on Finance Act
Attorney General (AG) Justin Muturi has moved to the Court of Appeal seeking to lift the freeze order on Finance Act, 2023.
The Attorney General further said the government stands to lose revenue which cannot be recoverable and yet it has an appeal with high chances of success.
“The Finance Act, 2023 was enacted to boost revenue collection which is the core source of funding for the implementation of the national budget. Its suspension will make the government of Kenya incapable of meeting its financial commitments and discharging its executive authority,” M Muturi said.
More follows...