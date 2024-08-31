AG Dorcas Oduor plans review of cases, digitisation of services in reforms at Sheria House

Attorney General Dorcas Oduor has announced the creation of a strategic litigation division and the digitisation of government services in an effort to enhance service delivery.

Ms Odour, who was speaking during the first open day in Nairobi on Saturday, said the establishment of the office will be key in resolving long-standing issues.

The department, she said, will provide coordination and oversight as the government move to undertake programmes geared towards improving national security.

She said the division will also secure loopholes that have in the past seen government lose cases in courts. It will also address delay in implementation of government projects that are occasioned by litigation.

“We also want to reduce instances where our cases are thrown out or the government is sued over its policies or action,” she said.

“The strategic litigation division will take up cases that touch on national security, stability and economic development of the country. We hope to bring some consistency in the way that we defend the government and we hope that by having good brains and good people, we will unlock these challenges," Ms Oduor told members of the public who grace the occasion at Sheria House.

"It is a coordinated department that brings expertise from different fields so that we can work on our cases better. We will also advise the government on time so that we do not have a situation where the government wastes time and resources in defending cases that we might lose,” she said.

The forum focused on taking members of the public through the different departments and inner workings of her office.

“We want to explain to the public what the different departments in the office do and how we can partner with the people. We also want to know from the people areas we have performed well and where we need to make improvements,” she said.

During the forum, Ms Oduor also revealed that his office was in the final stages of rolling out the automated services in the provision of marriage certificates and public trustee services.

“In order to enhance service delivery, the Office of the Attorney General has embraced technology. We are in the process of fully digitizing and automating the critical front-facing services, in particular, the Public Trustee process and Marriages,” she added.

As part of improving government services, she has also proposed the establishment of more offices across the 47 counties to increase the number of offices from the current 12 branches located in different towns.

Members of the public who graced the occasion gave their feedback on the delivery of government services.

The event was attended by Solicitor General Shadrack Mose who said the office is focused on bringing services closer to the Kenyans.

“This is an interaction event and we want Kenyans to know the services that the attorney general office offers and how we can enhance our cooperation and understanding,” Mr Mose said.