AG Dorcas Oduor takes over Sheria House, orders Saturday shifts to reduce backlog

Newly appointed Attorney-General Dorcas Oduor has pledged to clear backlogs at Sheria House, among other reforms aimed at improving the rule of law in Kenya.

In her opening remarks as she took over from her predecessor Justin Muturi, now the Cabinet Secretary for Public Service and Delivery, Ms Oduor on Wednesday announced the introduction of new working days and public engagements.

She directed officials at Sheria House to start working on Saturdays, focusing on cases and other matters that have long been gathering dust at the Public Trustee Department.

"From next Saturday, we will be providing free legal aid. It will be an open day with the Department of Public Trustee," she said.

In addition, for the first four weeks, staff in her office will work on Saturdays from 8am to 1pm to clear the backlog.

Ms Oduor, who until her appointment was a prosecution secretary in the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), announced that department heads in the AG's office would be facilitated to attend public forums to familiarise themselves with the public.