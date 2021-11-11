A nuclear energy generation plant in France. Kenya’s plan to take this route will take longer following revelations of lengthy approval processes.
 

| Philippe Desmazes | AFP

News

Prime

After billions of shillings spent, Kenya’s nuclear power dream in doubt

By  Brian Ambani

Nation Media Group

After an 11-year wait, billions of shillings spent and an immeasurable amount hope sold to Kenyans, Kenya is as far as it has ever been from producing nuclear electricity, with its dream now increasingly hanging by a thin thread.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.