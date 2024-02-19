Kenyan passport and visa

African American man sues to be recognised as a Kenyan

A passport with visa stamps. Kenya will from next month remove all visa requirements for all foreign nationals travelling to the country.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Philip Muyanga

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mr Mubarak Abdul Muqsit Akram who is an American citizen says that he has consciously chosen Kenya as his ancestral home.
  • Mr Akram visited Kenya briefly for the first time in 2003 and later returned in 2008 and he has found solace, warmth and comfort albeit as a ‘foreigner’.


Please subscribe to view this article

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM African American sues to be recognised as a Kenyan

    Kenyan passport and visa

  2. PREMIUM The political orphans and beneficiaries in Raila AU job quest

    Raila Odinga

  3. PREMIUM Rumble in the Mountain: Truth behind Rigathi vs Nyoro battle for Mt Kenya

    Rigathi Gachagua

  4. PREMIUM Kenya Power riddled with graft and defective equipment

    Transformer

  5. PREMIUM Top Hollywood executive Nicholas Weinstock sets up office in Kenya

    Nicholas Weinstock