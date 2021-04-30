Zulu nation shocked as Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu dies suddenly

Zulu Queen

Zulu Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu taking part in the annual Umkhosi woMhlanga (reed dance) dance festival at the Enyokeni Royal Palace in Kwa-Nongoma on September 11, 2004.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Although the title of Zulu King does not bestow executive power, the charismatic Zwelithini  had moral influence over more than 11 million Zulus, nearly a fifth of South Africa's population.
  • He left behind six wives, 28 children and a thorny question on succession.

The regent of the Zulu nation and senior wife of South Africa's recently deceased Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini died unexpectedly Thursday, the royal palace announced. 

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. US aid arrives in India as Covid cases surge

  2. PRIME Sputnik V jab available even after ban, PPB now says

  3. Police officers barred from marrying each other - Matiang'i

  4. Special team formed to investigate 'Kitengela quartet' case

  5. AstraZeneca makes $275 million in sales from Covid vaccine

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.