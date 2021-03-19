S.Africa's Ramaphosa leads tributes to 'fallen' Zulu king

Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini greets his supporters at The Moses Mabhida Football Stadium in Durban. He died on March 12, 2021 after an illness. 

Photo credit: RAJESH JANTILAL | AFP

By  AFP

South African politicians, traditional leaders and celebrities gathered Thursday to bid farewell to Zulu king Goodwill Zwelithini, with tributes led by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who declared "a huge tree has fallen."

