Mnangagwa gets Covid jab as Zimbabwe fights hesitancy

President Emmerson Mnangagwa

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa receives his first shot of the Chinese Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine on March 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Kitsepile Nyathi

Zimbabwe Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has received his first shot of the Chinese Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine, even as the southern African country tries to encourage its people to get the jab.

