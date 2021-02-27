Zimbabwe nurses 'reluctant' to take Covid vaccine

Zimbabwe started its innoculation campaign on February 18 with doses developed by China's Sinopharm.

By  AFP

Medical workers have been reluctant to take Covid-19 vaccinations in Zimbabwe, the nurses' union said Friday, citing a lack of clarity over whether it protects against a virus variant that emerged in neighbouring South Africa.

