Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asks to address African Union

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy has requested to address the African Union, Senegalese President Macky Sall said on Monday.

Sall, the current AU chairman, tweeted that he and Zelenksy had discussed over the phone the economic impact of the war in Ukraine and "the need to favour dialogue for a negotiated outcome to the conflict".

The Ukrainian president also asked to address the AU, Sall said.

The request comes amid a divided African response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

For example, 58 countries abstained from an April 7 vote in the United Nations General Assembly that suspended Russia from the UN Human Rights Council over its invasion.