Zambia bans mass rallies over surge in Covid-19 cases

Edward Lungu

Zambian President Edgar Lungu (centre) during a past political rally in Lusaka.

Photo credit: Gianluigi Guercia | AFP

By  Michael Chawe

Correspondent in Lusaka, Zambia

Nation Media Group

Zambia’s electoral body on Thursday announced that it had banned mass political rallies due to a surge in Covid-19 cases ahead of the August 12 elections.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19: Kenya records 432 new cases, positivity rate of 11.4 pc

  2. Teachers: It’s pay rise or strike in July

  3. PRIME Why beekeepers could soon risk fines, prison term

  4. Uhuru appoints 34 judges, Justices Odunga, Ngugi left out

  5. PRIME Kitengela four: Obuong's body exhumed

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.