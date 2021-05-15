Woman pays dearly for accusing Senegal opposition leader Sonko of rape

Ousmane Sonko

Senegalese's opposition leader Ousmane Sonko. He is facing rape charges. 
 

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Adji Sarr, who has accused Senegal's opposition leader of rape, has learned the consequences of speaking out about sexual abuse in the conservative West African country the hard way.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Jennifer Wambua murder: DPP approves charges

  2. Rastafarians fight to use bhang as sacrament

    Ras Tafari Society of Kenya

  3. Zuma graft case finally starts, then gets postponed

  4. Biden backs Israel but criticism rises in US

  5. Etihad Airways suspends flights to Israel

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.