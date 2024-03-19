Why South Africa's ruling ANC is suing Zuma Party

The ruling African National Congress (ANC) and the uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) Party led by former South African president Jacob Zuma, and a former ANC stalwart, are involved in a legal dispute that could make or break the former President's comeback in politics.

The court tussle regards the MK's registration with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC). The ANC and MK squared off in the Electoral Court in Bloemfontein on Tuesday afternoon as SA's governing party wants the decision to register MK with the IEC overturned.

ANC argued that Zuma's MK party stole their trademark, claiming copyright infringement by the party's founders. It is for this reason that the ANC wants the MK to stop using the name Umkhonto we Sizwe, which was the military wing of the ANC disbanded in 1993.

The ANC presented their arguments to the Electoral Court regarding the MK Party's registration. The governing party is against Zuma's party using the name as it is also used by the MK Veterans' Association registered by the ANC for its veterans.

In addition, the ANC wants the MK party deregistered by the Electoral Commission of South Africa for using a name associated with the governing party.

The outcome of this court case will determine whether the MK Party can participate in the upcoming May 29th elections.

Former ANC president Zuma has publicly supported the newly formed MK Party. His endorsement has garnered media attention for the party, particularly ahead of the May elections.