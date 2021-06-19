WHO declares an end to second Ebola outbreak in Guinea
Nzérékoré, Guinea
The World Health Organization on Saturday officially announced the end of Guinea's second Ebola outbreak which was declared on February 14.
"I have the honour of declaring the end of Ebola" in Guinea, WHO official Alfred Ki-Zerbo said at a ceremony in the southeastern Nzerekore region where the disease surfaced at the end of January.
It was the second such outbreak in the country since the devastating 2013-2016 Ebola epidemic in West Africa, which left 11,300 dead in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.