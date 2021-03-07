Ebola: profile of a prolific killer

Ebola

A health worker walking towards patients under quarantine at the Nongo ebola treatment centre in Conakry, Guinea on August 21, 2015. 

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The worst-ever Ebola outbreak began in December 2013 in southern Guinea before spreading to two neighbouring west African countries, Liberia and Sierra Leone.
  • That outbreak killed more than 11,300 people out of nearly 29,000 registered cases, according to WHO estimates.

A factfile on the Ebola virus that has plunged Guinea into an "epidemic situation" according to a senior health official, and which has killed more than 15,000 people since 1976.

