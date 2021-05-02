WFP appeals for $74m as drought hits southern Africa countries

Angola drought

A field is seen next to houses in a village near Lubango in Angola on February 16, 2020. The Huila province in Angola was recently hit by a drought that dried up most water sources and devastated crops across the southern Africa region, where some 45 million people face hunger.

Photo credit: Osvaldo Silva | AFP

By  Arnaldo Vieira

What you need to know:

  • The UN agency said consecutive years of drought in the south of the country have left at least 1.35 million people in need of emergency food and nutrition assistance.

Humanitarian agencies are raising a new alarm on further shortage of food in southern Africa region after several countries declared drought or below-average rains.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Somalia polls: PM accepts new role

  2. PRIME Orengo is a traitor, claim Raila allies

  3. Sierra Leone Cabinet reshuffle 'demotes' President's teacher

  4. PRIME Kitengela quartet: Detectives pursue rogue officer clue

  5. PRIME From Mboya to Atwoli, labour movement has been the training ground for politicos

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.