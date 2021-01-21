Polls were free, fair and peaceful, Uganda tells diplomats

Sam Kutesa

Uganda's Foreign Affairs Minister Sam Kutesa

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Xinhua

Xinhua News Agency

Kampala

Uganda on Wednesday briefed foreign diplomats on the just-concluded presidential elections.

Despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, government ensured favourable space for free, fair and peaceful electoral process, said Sam Kutesa, the country's foreign affairs minister, in a statement.

Kutesa said the heavy security deployment in the capital Kampala and surrounding areas during the election process was intended to ensure "domestic tranquillity, the security and welfare of its citizens."

"We would like to reassure the international community that this tranquillity will continue to prevail beyond the immediate aftermath of the elections, into the future," he said.

The minister said Uganda has sufficient capacity to deal with its affairs and rejects foreign interference in its internal affairs.

Incumbent President Yoweri Museveni won the elections with 58.64 percent of the vote.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. No more visa on arrival for Kenyans travelling to South Sudan

  2. Historic figure who announced Mugabe coup dies of Covid

  3. We ensured a fair election, Uganda tells diplomats

  4. US Covid deaths surpass WWII fatalities

  5. PRIME Ruto in another big win against Moi

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.