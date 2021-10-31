US calls on Tigray rebel group to 'halt its advances' in key northern cities

Pro-TPLF rebels arriving in Makele

Pro-TPLF rebels arriving in Makele, the Tigray capital. The Ethiopian national army has reportedly launched heavy air and ground offensives against positions of Tigray forces in the Amhara.

Photo credit: Yasuyoshi Chiba | AFP

By  AFP

Washington on Saturday called on Tigrayan rebels to withdraw from the Amhara and Afar regions in northern Ethiopia where fighting has intensified. 

