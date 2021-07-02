UN urges Tigray rebels to 'immediately' endorse ceasefire

Tigray Defence Forces

A soldier of Tigray Defence Force parades on a motor tricycle as he returns to Mekele, the capital of Tigray region, Ethiopia, on June 29, 2021. 

Photo credit: Yasuyoshi Chiba | AFP

By  AFP

United Nations, United States

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. South African court ‘saves’ Zuma from jail

  2. Egerton University to set up call centre to boost food security

  3. EACC: Most leaders fail integrity test

  4. EACC denies raiding Khaminwa's office

    Dr John Khaminwa

  5. Somalia presidential contest shapes up as election date fixed

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.