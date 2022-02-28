Ukraine invasion: Sudan comes under spotlight

Ukrainian service members

Ukrainian service members are seen at the site of a fighting with Russian raiding group in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv in the morning of February 26, 2022. Sudan is under pressure publicly condemn Russia, a close ally, over her invasion of Ukraine.

Photo credit: Courtesy | AFP
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (1)

By  Mawahib Abdallatif

Sudan Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Sudan is under pressure from the European Union and the West to publicly condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a “member of the international community”.

