Sudan sends delegation to Russia for talks on cooperation

Abdel Fattah al-Burhan

Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the country's de facto leader since the 2019 ouster of autocrat Omar al-Bashir. A delegation of senior Sudanese officials, including the deputy leader of the country's military-led ruling body, headed to Russia on Wednesday for talks on cooperation.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Khartoum

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.