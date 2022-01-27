Uganda sees ‘parallel’ diplomacy from president’s son

Lt-Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba

Ugandan Commander of Land Forces, Lt-Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

By day, Uganda’s Lt-Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba is commander of land forces and senior adviser on special operations to President Yoweri Museveni.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.