Uganda's Chief of Military Intelligence Abel Kandiho removed from office

Uganda's Chief of Military Intelligence (CMI) Maj Gen Abel Kandiho has been removed from office weeks after the US Treasury Department imposed financial sanctions on him over alleged human rights abuses committed under his watch.

Sources indicate that he has been replaced by Maj Gen James Birungi. Maj Kandiho has reportedly been sent to South Sudan.

"I congratulate both Maj.General Abel Kandiho and Maj.General James Birungi on their new appointments. Hongera sana," UPDF land forces commander, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba tweeted on January 25.

Under Gen. Kandiho, the Treasury said in a statement, military intelligence officers have arrested, detained and physically abused Ugandans "due to their nationality, political views, or critique of the Ugandan government".

Those detained by Kandiho's Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence were held without legal proceedings, "subjected to horrific beatings and other egregious acts" including sexual abuse and electrocutions that led to long-term injury and even death, Treasury said.

Maj Gen Kaniho’s transfer also comes just days after President Museveni’s son, Lt Gen Muhoozi, who is also Special Presidential Advisor special operations visited Rwanda on Saturday to meet President Paul Kagame for a trip that marked warming relations between the neighbouring countries after years of tension.