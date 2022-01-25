Uganda's Chief of Military Intelligence Abel Kandiho removed from office

Maj Gen Abel Kandiho.

Uganda's Maj Gen Abel Kandiho. 

Photo credit: Daily Monitor
monitor

By  Monitor

Uganda's Chief of Military Intelligence (CMI) Maj Gen Abel Kandiho has been removed from office weeks after the US Treasury Department imposed financial sanctions on him over alleged human rights abuses committed under his watch.

