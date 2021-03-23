Uganda offers bounty on killers of 6 lions in national park

Queen Elizabeth National Park

Lions at the Queen Elizabeth National Park in Uganda. 
 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Xinhua

Xinhua News Agency

What you need to know:

  • A bounty of USh10 million (about $2,857) has been offered to any individual with information that will lead to the arrest and prosecution of the people behind the heinous act.

Kampala

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19 cases soar as 26 more succumb

  2. PRIME Shikuku's son barred from evicting stepmother

  3. PRIME Mwakenya leader who was defiant until death

  4. Blow to trade as Egypt shuts Suez Canal

  5. PRIME Ruto moves to consolidate his stronghold

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.